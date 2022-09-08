Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls soccer team continued its fast start to the season Wednesday, defeating Xenia 7-1.

The Trojans, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, have now scored 36 goals in the five wins — outscoring opponents 36-5 on the season.

Troy will begin a three-game stretch of road games Monday, traveling to Springboro.

Leah Harnish shares the league lead in goals (12) and points (28) and wasted no time getting started Wednesday.

She scored the first of her three goals just 1:22 into the game and Troy was never headed.

Kendra Kovacs, who is second in the league with six assists, followed by driving the ball into the back of the net with 25:31 remaining in the first half.

Following a goal by Izzy Brewer with 13:12 remaining in the half, Harnish made it 4-0 at the break.

She took a perfect ball from Kovacs, split two defenders and won the matchup with the goalie.

Troy added three more goals in the second half to finish off the win.

Paige Vitangeli added two of the second half goals, while Harnish had one.

Kovacs dished out three assists in the victory and Chloe Fecher and Audrey Murphy were both credited with one assist each.

Astryd Littlejohn recorded two saves while not allowing a goal.

Tippecanoe 9,

Piqua 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a win over Piqua Wednesday in MVL action.

The Red Devils, 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL, host Bellbrook Monday.

Piqua, 0-6-1 overall and 0-3 in the MVL, will host Xenia Wednesday.

Tennis

Troy 4,

Tecumseh 1

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team ran its record to 10-2 with a win Wednesday.

In singles, Nina Short defeated Sammy Russell 6-1, 6-2; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Shayla Hagenbuch 6-0, 6-0 and Josie Romick defeated Kaylynn Owens 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers lost to Olivia Walrath and Sophia Walrath 6-4, 6-4 and Catherine Logan and Gwen Turnbull defeated Shyla Thompson and Abby Manning 6-0, 6-0.

Tippecanoe 5,

Northmont 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team improved to 9-3 on the season with a home win Wednesday.

The Red Devils were scheduled to host Greenville Thursday.