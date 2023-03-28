First Place attempts to fill the needs of Troy citizens

TROY — For the first two months of 2023, the First Place Food Pantry has seen an increase of 43 percent in the distribution of items. They have distributed 70,560 pounds of food and personal care items.

As of the end of February, 3,631 pounds of food had been shared with other community meal organizations. The pantry expects the need to increase this year. As a community, there is a history of helping our neighbors. Please join the First Place Food Pantry on March 31 and April 1 at Chevrolet of Troy, 1375 S. Market St., for a fundraiser. Chevrolet of Troy has agreed to donate $50 to the First Place Food Pantry for each person who test drives a vehicle.

To make personal donations, mail to donations to P.O. Box 81 Troy, Ohio 45373 or donate online at bit.ly/DonateFPfoodpantry.

Looking for volunteer opportunities? Email [email protected]