Charger Country Alumni and Friends events at Edison

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Office of Alumni Engagement invites all Edison State alumni and friends, including faculty, staff, and retirees, to attend its Charger Country Alumni & Friends events.

The events include the following two events:

• Home softball game against University of Northwestern Ohio JV on Tuesday, April 25, at the softball diamond at the Piqua Campus from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

• Home baseball game against Clark State College on Friday, April 28, at the baseball diamond at the Piqua Campus from 1 to 3 p.m.

All who register to attend the Charger Country Alumni & Friends events will receive free admittance to the games, food and drinks, and Edison State merchandise.

Attendees must be 21 or older.

Contact the Office of Alumni Engagement to register by emailing [email protected] or calling 937-778-7969.