Monday Tennis Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy boys tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 win over Springfield Monday.

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga defeated Owen Dooley 6-0, 6-0; Kellen Nichols defeated Miles Dooley 6-0, 6-3 and Michael Burns defeated Henry McGregor 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead defeated Ethan Sorenson and Yozef Avarado 6-0, 6-1 and Nathan Miller Parth Rajput defeated Hiben Eltwk and Mason Meisner 6-1, 6-3.

Piqua 3,

Wapakoneta 2

WAPAKONETA — The Piqua boys tennis team went on the road for a win Monday.

In singles, Joshua Partee lost to Connor Coffey 6-3, 6-3; Philip Rossman lost to Aiden Bellman 7-6 (5), 6-4; and Seth Staley outlasted Parker Moell 6-4, 0-6, 6-1.

In doubles, Seth Foster and Ayden Black defeated Nathan Doll and John Jauert 6-2, 6-1 and Kristen Shaneyfelt and Matthew Weiser defeated Gabriel Pepi and Brayden Hooker 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-2 in the deciding match.