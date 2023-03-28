Monday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team led 2-1 after four innings before losing 4-2 to Greenville in the season opener Monday at the Market Street Diamond in MVL action.

Covington 26,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Covington softball team went on the road for a five-inning win in non-conference action.

Meg Rogers pitched a no-hitter fo the Buccs, with nine strikeouts and two walks. Rogers helped herself with a double.

Nigella Reck swung the big bat Covington, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs, two home runs and a triple.

Maggie Anderson was 4-for-4 with a double and Kamryn Barnes was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Reaghan Lemp had two doubles, Jayda McClure was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Mara Newhouse was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Karyanne Turner was 4-for-6 with two doubles and six RBIs.