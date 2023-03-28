Monday Baseball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Piqua baseball team opened the season with a 1-0 win over Vandalia-Butler Monday.

The Indians made the most of two hits.

The two teams play against Tuesday at Piqua.

Fort Walton Beach 6,

Tippecanoe 5

The Tippecanoe baseball team lost its first game on its spring trip Monday.

Covington 10,

Botkins 3

BOTKINS — The Covington baseball team went on the road Monday for a non-conference win to open the season.

Tyler Jay was 3-for-5 with a double.

Tanner Palsgrove was 3-for-5 and Carter Owens had two RBIs.

Ashton Skaggs and Grant Blore combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking eight.

SATURDAY

Newon 7,

Yellow Springs 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team opened the season with a win.

Hudson Montgomery and Jyler Van Culin were both 2-for-3 for the Indians.

Bradford 12,

Dayton Christian 1

DAYTON — The Bradford baseball team opened the season with a win.