Monday Baseball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Piqua baseball team opened the season with a 1-0 win over Vandalia-Butler Monday.
The Indians made the most of two hits.
The two teams play against Tuesday at Piqua.
Fort Walton Beach 6,
Tippecanoe 5
The Tippecanoe baseball team lost its first game on its spring trip Monday.
Covington 10,
Botkins 3
BOTKINS — The Covington baseball team went on the road Monday for a non-conference win to open the season.
Tyler Jay was 3-for-5 with a double.
Tanner Palsgrove was 3-for-5 and Carter Owens had two RBIs.
Ashton Skaggs and Grant Blore combined on a five-hitter, striking out seven and walking eight.
SATURDAY
Newon 7,
Yellow Springs 1
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton baseball team opened the season with a win.
Hudson Montgomery and Jyler Van Culin were both 2-for-3 for the Indians.
Bradford 12,
Dayton Christian 1
DAYTON — The Bradford baseball team opened the season with a win.