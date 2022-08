Small Equine JumpersTessa Riehle, daughter of Jason and Molly Riehle, of Tipp City, placed first in 12-14 Hunter Under Saddle during the Miami County Fair. She is a member of the Saddle Up 4-H Club.

Emily Riehle, daughter of Jason and Molly Riehle, of Tipp City, placed first in Small Equine Jumpers during the Miami County Fair. She is a member of the Saddle Up 4-H Club.