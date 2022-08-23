TROY — The Artistic entries for the Miami County Fair Flower Show were judged on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
The theme for the show artistic show was “Candy Shoppe” and all categories were named for something sweet to eat. Judging was given by Ohio Association of Garden Clubs accredited judge Michele Bishop. Comments and critique on each entry were given aloud and it was noted that Miami County has extremely talented floral designers.
Best in show winners included Jennifer Garvic, Marian Moeckel, and Alex Garvic.
Miami County Fair Flower Show Winners
“Candy Shoppe”
Division E: Artistic Exhibits, Adult
Section F: Artistic Exhibits, Adult
Class 81: Saltwater Taffy – including water
First: Sandy Fisher
Second: Marian Moeckel
Third: Jessica Nichols
Class 82a: Cookies & Cream – Black and White Creative Design — Novice Class
First: Katrina Parker
Class 82b: Cookies & Cream – Black and White Creative Design — Advanced Class
First: Barrie Van Kirk
Second: Marian Moeckel
Third: Sandy Fisher
Class 83: Twizzlers – Showing Motion
First: Jennifer Garvic
Second: Barrie Van Kirk
Third: Marian Moeckel
Class 84: Pay Day – Predominantly Green
First: Jennifer Garvic
Second: Sandy Fisher
Third: Penny Adams
Class 85: Baby Ruth — Small Design 5-12 inches
First: Jennifer Garvic
Second: Gloria Parker
Third: Laura Daniel
Class 86: Reese’s Pieces – Miniature Design less than 3 inches
First: Marian Moeckel
Second: Susan Crowe
Third: Sandy Fisher
Division F: Artistic Exhibits, Juniors
Section I: Junior Artistic Exhibits
Class 87: Lemonhead – featuring Yellow, 12 years of age or under
First: Alex Garvic
Second: Noah Garvic
Class 88: Lemonhead – featuring Yellow 13-17 years of age
First: Lacey Bishop
Second: Gwen Harris
Class 89: Starburst — an art project using Flower Pounding on fabric or paper 12 years of age and under
First: Noah Garvic
Second: Alex Garvic
Best of Show Winners
Best of Show Modern/Creative: Jennifer Garvic
Best of Show Traditional: Jennifer Garvic
Best of Show Small/Miniature: Marian Moeckel
Judges Award of Distinction: Sandy Fisher
Best of Show Junior Traditional: Alex Garvic