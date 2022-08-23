Monday Prep Sports Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy boys golf team prepped for a big match with Vandalia-Butler Tuesday by finishing eighth at the Firebird Classic Monday at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The Trojans shot a 348.

“It was a tale of two nines,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We shot 22 strokes lower on the back nine. But, we started on the front nine. John Kneisley had a great back nine. He shot one-over par 37. This course is similar to Heatherwoode, where we are playing district. So, it was good to get on a tough course. Now, we have the big match Tuesday.”

Kneisley had an 84 to lead the Trojans, while Luke Huber added an 85.

Other Troy scores were Bryce Massingill 89, Mitchell Sargent 90, Brayden Schwartz 94 and Mason Weaver 95.

Bethel 180,

Milton-Union 210

TIPP CITY — The Bethel boys golf team picked up a win in TRC action at Homestead Golf Course.

Kyle Brueckman was match medalist and led Bethel with 40.

Other scorers for the Bees were Josh Fiery 45, Ben Sonnanstine 47 and Maike Halleg 48.

Milton-Union scorers were Grady Vechazone 47, Colin Fogle 47, Maria Whalen 57 and Colton Alcorn 58.

GIRLS

Soccer

Centerville 4,

Troy 0

CENTERVILLE — The Troy girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on the road Monday night.

Milton-Union 5,

Shawnee 3

SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union girls soccer team picked up a road win Monday.

Rachel Jacobs had three goals and one assist and Ava Berberich added two goals and one assist.

Alayna Gentry and Madison Gustin each had one assist.

Tennis

Northmont 3,

Troy 2

TROY — The Troy girls tennis team dropped a home match Monday.

In singles, Nina Short lost to Lily Braswell 6-1, 6-1; Elizabeth Niemi lost to Erin Kelsey 7-5, 6-2 and Josie Romick lost to Tyler Buxton 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Kennedi Robinson and Makayla Hubbard 4-6, 6-0, 7-6 (3) and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull defeated Daisy Carpenter and Ashley Weiss 6-1, 6-2.

Lehman 5,

Northridge 0

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team defeated Northridge Monday.

“It was nice win by Lilly (Williams) over a very good player,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Sarah (Lins) had her first win of the season and Katie (Huelskamp) had her first varsity win ever. First doubles played well and second doubles defeated their first doubles team 8-2 in an exhibition match.”

In singles, Williams defeated Taimy Tran 2-6, 6-4, 10-3; Lins defeated Jalirice Mitchell 6-1, 6-0 and Huelskamp defeated Alicia Peterson 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheide defeated Iyeah Clemons-Smith and Syla Smyth 6-1, 6-0.

Lehman won second doubles by forfeit.

Volleyball

Cedarville 3,

Bradford 0

CEDARVILLE — The Bradford volleyball team lost on the road 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 Monday in non-conference action.