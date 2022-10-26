First Round Football Playoff Preview

The Troy football team will face a familiar foe Friday night when they open Division II, Region 8 playoff action by hosting Anderson at 7 p.m.

The Trojans, 7-3, have a 1-2 record against the Raptors, 5-5, in recent years.

Troy beat Anderson in 2016 — since then Anderson has beaten current MVL teams in five of the last six seasons in the playoffs.

Troy, like all season, will rely heavily on the running game.

Jahari Ward has 1,331 yards and 12 touchdowns on 209 carries, while Nick Kawecki has 871 yards and nine touchdowns on 133 carries.

Willie Ritchey leads the receivers with 11 catches for 169 yards and has rushed for five touchdowns.

Devon Strobel leads the defense with 48 tackles, including 18 for loss.

Logan Ullery has 34 tackles and led the MVL with six interceptions.

Anderson plays in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference and is certainly a contrast in styles.

While Troy has only thrown 62 passes all season, “Air Raptor” quarterback Griffin Scalf has completed 265 of 411 passes for 3,308 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Running Brodey Berg has rushed for 631 yards and 28 touchdowns on 155 carries.

Five different receivers have at least 30 catches.

Santos Alvarez has 88 catches for 1,201 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Mike Smith has 63 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns and Berg has 42 catches for 572 yards and three touchdowns.

Brandon Pitts leads the defense with 69 tackles and three interceptions.

Will Karwisch has 57 tackles and Patterson McHugh has 52 tackles.

Stebbins

at Piqua

One week later, Stebbins returns to Alexander Stadium/Purk Field with much more at stake as the two teams play in the opening round of the Division II, Region 8 playoffs.

Last week, Piqua, 8-2, finished strong for a 35-15 victory over Stebbins, 5-5.

Indians quarterback Brady Ouhl has completed 85 of 131 passes for 1,281 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Ky Warner has 839 yards rushing on 128 carries, scoring 13 touchdowns, while Sam Schmiesing has rushed for 417 yards and eight touchdowns.

Dre’Sean Roberts leads the receivers with 32 catches for 487 yards.

Colten Beougher has 15 catches for 211 yards and Mickey Anderson has 18 catches for 172 yards.

Schmiesing has 113 tackles from his linebacker position on defense, with 19 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Beougher has 82 tackles, including 11 for loss; Devon Finley has 79 tackles and Anderson has 65.

Dre’Sean and Bryson Roberts have both intercepted three passes, with Bryson Roberts returning two for scores.

Stebbins quarterback Adrian Norton has completed 30 of 73 passes for 534 yards and seven touchdowns, with five interceptions.

He also leads the rushing attack 737 yards and nine touchdowns on 117 carries and has caught six passes for 88 yards.

Rayvonn Harris-Belle leads the receivers with 407 yards and eight touchdowns on 17 catches.

Lavell Lyles has 74 tackles for the Stebbins defense and Caden Keller has 54.

Hillsboro at

Tippecanoe

The Tippecanoe football team brings 9-1 record into Friday’s D-III, Region 12 first round playoff game, while Hillsboro is 4-6.

Hillsboro stats were unavailable.

Tipp is led by quarterback Liam Poronsky, who has completed 108 of 158 passes for 1,371 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Xavier Jones has rushed for 1,010 yards and 15 touchdowns on 90 carries, while Cael Liette has rushed for eight touchdowns and Poronsky has rushed for five.

Evan Liette leads the receivers with 39 catches for 529 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lukas Walker has caught four touchdown passes and Stanley Clyne has three touchdowns receiving.

Jackson Kleather is a weapon in the kicking game.

He has made four field goals beyond 45 yards and is 10 of 11 on field goals and 46-for-46 on PATs.

Kleather also averages 42.5 yards on punts.

Cael Liette leads the defense with 116 tackles, including 11 for loss and four sacks.

Joel Dietz has 102 tackles and Christian Hartman has 10 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Greenon at

Milton-Union

Milton-Union, 10-0, will open Division IV, Region 20 play Friday night against 4-6 Greenon.

Bulldog quarterback Nate Morter has completed 57 of 101 passes for 1,025 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception.

Blake Brumbaugh has 21 catches for 465 yards and seven touchdowns, has rushed for 404 yards and nine touchdowns on 34 carries, has returned one punt for a touchdown and both of his interceptions were returned for touchdowns — including a 98-yard return.

Cooper Brown has caught 19 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

Michael Elam has 865 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns on 104 carries and Jordan Foose has rushed for nine touchdowns.

Mason Grudich kicked a 47-yard field goal against Northridge and 40-yarder against Oakwood.

He is 4-for-6 on field goals and 56-for-58 on PATs.

Ozzie Gregg leads the defense with 100 tackles, including 15 for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Peyton Mayfield has four interceptions and Cooper Brown has three.

Connor Yates and Jake Brown both have three sacks.

Greenon quarterback Kaden Wooten has completed 92 of 133 passes for 769 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.

Zack Stevens has rushed for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns on 170 carries.

Wade Davis has 45 catches for 326 yards and four touchdowns and Stevens has 24 catches for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

Stevens leads the defense with 113 tackles.

Nathan Heartling has 67 tackles, including 13 for loss and nine sacks.

Owen Fagan has 54 tackles.

Lehman at

Riverside

The Lehman Catholic football team will get a second shot at Riverside in the opening round of the Division 7, Region 28 playoffs.

The Cavaliers, 4-6, lost to 7-3 Riverside 37-14 in Week 7 and that game was also at Riverside.

Lehman quarterback Donovan O’Leary has completed 72 of 187 passes for 929 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

O’Leary leads the Lehman rushing attack with 454 yards and six touchdowns on 82 carries.

Seth Knapke leads the receivers with 363 yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches.

A.J. Newson leds the defense with 110 tackles, including 9.5 for loss and three sacks.

Ethan Stiver has 75 tackles and Hayden Sever has 63 tackles and four interceptions.

Pirate quarterback Myles Platfoot has completed 74 of 154 passes for 1,369 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Simon Godwin has 39 catches for 744 yards and eight touchdowns.

Warren Shockey has rushed for 1,440 yards and 19 touchdowns on 229 carries and Platfoot has rushed for five touchdowns.

Skyler Hudson leads the defense with 83 tackles.

Dominik Stotler has 57 tackles and Braden Brandyberry has 55 tackles.

Godwin has 54 tackles and three interceptions and Nate Copas has five sacks.