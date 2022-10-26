Parents as Teachers to hold annual quarter auction

TROY — Piqua Parents as Teachers (PAT) will hold its annual quarter auction on Nov. 10 2022, at the Knights of Columbus, located at 204 W. Ash St. in Piqua.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction will be from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop on North Main Street in Piqua, Piqua Junior High School during school hours, or by calling 937-916-3139.

PAT is a parent education and support program for families of children prenatal through kindergarten in the Piqua area. The goal of PAT is designed to help provide all parents of these young children the information and support needed to give their children the best possible start in life.

PAT is based on two truths: babies are born learning, and parents are their first and most influential teachers. In their first few years, children learn more and at a much faster pace than at any other time. Through PAT, parents acquire the skills to help make the most of these crucial early learning years.

Studies have shown some of the positive benefits for the children over time to include greater academic achievement, enhanced socialization skills, improved positive self-esteem and early identification of delays.

The program covers child development and parent-child activities, which encourage language and intellectual growth, motor and social skills.

Locally, PAT has identified many children with early delays and assisted in getting services and help for them. We accomplish this through a program of personalized home visits, group meetings, playgroups, screenings and serving as a referral source. It is a literacy-based program that is free and voluntary, has universal access and is unique in its philosophy to work with the strengths of each individual.

We are proud to be a Piqua Area United Way Agency and are so thankful for their support as well as the wonderful support that we also receive from Piqua City Schools, other local foundations and community supporters.

Interested? Call PAT at 937-916-3139; we would love to share more information with you.