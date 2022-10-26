Sheriff’s office seeks information about a cargo trailer theft

FLETCHER — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a cargo trailer from a property on state Route 36 east in Fletcher.

According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies recently took a theft report of a cargo trailer that was stolen in the 7000 block of East state Route 36. Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado, tan or gold in color, stealing the trailer.

The sheriff’s office has also recently taken the theft report of a trailer in Bethel Township, as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Derek Stephenson at 937-440-6085, ext. 5322, or email at [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be left on our website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.