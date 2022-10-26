Law enforcement seek public’s help in 2 separate cases

TROY — Two local law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public for information regarding two separate thefts in Miami County; one in Tipp City and the other in the Fletcher area.

In the first case, the Tipp City Police are looking for help to identify a man suspected of an attempted theft at the Cleaning Corner, 10 N. Hyatt St. on Saturday, Oct. 22, around 1 p.m.

According to Tipp City Police’s Facebook page, the suspect was seen wearing a grey-colored hoodie and a green-colored T-shirt with tattoo “sleeves” on both his arms. The man was also seen leaving the area in a white pickup truck.

If anyone knows this man or has any information they believe might be helpful to the police, please call Detective Tony Smith at 937-667-3112.

In the other case, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding the theft of a cargo trailer from a property on state Route 36 east in the Fletcher area.

According to a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, deputies recently took a theft report of a cargo trailer that was stolen in the 7000 block of East state Route 36. Surveillance video captured two male suspects driving a late 1990 or early 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado, tan or gold in color, stealing the trailer.

The sheriff’s office has also recently taken the theft report of a trailer in Bethel Township, as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Derek Stephenson at 937-440-6085, ext. 5322, or email at [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be left on our website, www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.