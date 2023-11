TROY — First United Methodist Church will host its annual Christmas Cookie Shoppe from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Dec. 29 at the First Place Christian Center located at 16 W. Franklin St.

The Christmas Cookie Shoppe is sponsored by the United Women In Faith. Proceeds will go to support local missions.

More information can be found by email at [email protected], or by calling 937-335-2826.