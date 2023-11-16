Intersection work scheduled for Nov. 29

TROY — On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the traffic signal at the intersection of South Market Street and West Market Street will be dark from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for reconfiguration of the signal pattern. Police will direct traffic at the five-point intersection while the stoplight is out. East West Street and Maple Street will be closed from South Market Street to South Walnut Street during this time.

A change in the operations at the five-way intersection includes South Market Street northbound and southbound operating simultaneously. This modification allows for increasing green light times throughout the intersection. The Maple Street crossing will not change.

Please follow the instructions of the officer on duty at the intersection during the Wednesday, Nov. 29 electrical work, and pay close attention to the lights during this new operation.