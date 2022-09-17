Firsthand account of Operation Babylift from Ray Snedegar at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum

TROY — After 31 years in the U.S. Air Force, Ray Snedegar remembers every moment of April 4, 1975. As Chief Loadmaster of a C-5 Galaxy, he had a mission per President Ford of evacuating children from orphanages in South Vietnam. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the airport in Saigon.

Now, hear and see the rest of the story on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Join Ray Snedegar at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum at 9 a.m. for a first hand account.

A full breakfast by the Piqua-Lewis Boyer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) precedes Ray’s incredible story of that both tragic and successful day.

The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy, next to the driving range.