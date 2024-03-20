Five Troy High School senior athletes make college choices

Five Troy High School senior athletes signed their letters of intent Monday in the Trojan Activity Center. Front row (left to right) Josie Kleinhenz, Emma Levan and Kiyah Baker. In back are Julian Pulverini and Tanner Furrow. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy High School senior Kiyah Baker is shown with her family as she signs her letter of intent to compete in women’s track and field at Ohio University. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy High School senior Josie Kleinhenz is shown with her parents as she signs her letter of intent to compete in women’s track and field for Ohio University. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy High School senior Tanner Furrow is shown with his family as he signs his letter of intent to play men’s soccer for Tiffin University. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy High School senior Julian Pulverini is shown with his parents as he signs his letter of intent to play on the men’s soccer team at Capital University. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos Troy High School senior Emma Levan is shown with her family as she signs her letter of intent to play on the women’s basketball team at Bluffton University. Photos Provided By Lee Woolery|Speedshot Photos

TROY — It was another exciting day at the Trojan Activity Center Monday, as five Troy High School athletes signed their national letters of intent.

Kiyah Baker

Baker will continue her athletic career as a thrower for Ohio University.

Baker was also a 3-year starter in basketball and two-time regional qualifier in the shot put.

During her sophomore season, she had a put of 35-1 1-4 and 85-9 in the discus.

Her junior season, she improved to 35-4 in the shot put and 110-2 in the discus.

“I always wanted to play in college in on of the sports I played,” Baker said. “I think it was probably my sophomore year when I realized it would be in track.”

She enjoyed her visit to Ohio University

“Their coach seemed similar to Aaron Gibbons (at Troy), so I think I will be very comfortable there,” Baker said. “I will do the shot put and discus and also the hammer throw, which they don’t have in high school.”

Baker is looking forward to a big spring in the throws.

“I definitely feel like I have some unfinished business,” Baker said. “Track is always at the end of the school year. My goal is always to make it to regionals. Getting to state is definitely a goal.”

Josie Kleinhenz

Kleinhenz, like Baker, is a multi-sport athlete at Troy and has overcome a serious knee injury and will also do throws at Ohio University.

As a sophomore, she showed her versatility, qualifying for regionals in the high jump.

After the knee injury, she has focused on throws, where she stands out in the discus.

She had a best throw of 105-1 as a sophomore and 107-10 as a junior.

On the volleyball floor, she had 104 kills, 66 blocks, 38 assists and 74 digs this season.

“Ohio was the only one to offer me a Division I scholarship,” Kleinhenz said. “I appreciate them taking a chance on me.”

Kleinhenz is also excited about the upcoming track season.

I am looking forward to this spring and showing what I can do. I definitely have some unfinished business. I think it is will definitely be a learning experience at Ohio University. They have a lot of experienced throwers on the team, but I am looking forward to the challenge.”

Tanner Furrow

Furrow will continue his soccer career at Tiffin University.

Furrow was a defender on a Troy team that recorded 10 shutouts, while going 12-4-2 this past season. The Trojans allowed just 15 goals all season.

Furrow also has two goals and four assists over the last two seasons.

“I really liked the coaches and players when I visited there,” Furrow said about Tiffin. “I have been playing soccer since I was three years old. I really love soccer and the mental aspect of it. I think helps me in school as well.”

Furrow hopes to work his way into the Tiffin lineup.

“I think I may be on the second team and then work my way up to the first team,” he said. “I know I am going to have to work hard.”

Julian Pulverini

Pulverini will continue his soccer career at Capital University.

Like Furrow, the athletic and speedy defender helped Troy to a 12-4-2 season, with 10 shutouts and allowing just 15 goals this season.

Over the past two years, Pulverini also has four goals and two assists and was named first team All-MVL both seasons.

“My coaches and teammates gave me great support,” Pulverini said about choosing Capital University. “I have always loved soccer and wanted to play at the next level. I really liked it when I visited there.”

Pulverini hopes to make an impact at Capital.

I definitely feel like my best soccer is in front of me,” he said. “There is always room for improvement. I am going to have to work hard, but I think it is a place I can (play right away).”

Emma Levan

After two years on the Troy girls basketball team, Levan realized a dream Monday when she signed to play for Bluffton University.

“I really liked the culture at Bluffton,” Levan said. I think they have a different culture up there. It has been a dream of mine since I was in kindergarten to sit at the table and sign my letter of intent. This is a dream come true for me.”

