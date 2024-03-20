Lonnie Cain inducted into OHSVCA Hall of Fame

Lonnie Cain Courtesy Photo

It is with great pleasure that the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association announces the 2024 Hall of Fame induction of Lonnie Cain, former varsity volleyball coach at Covington High School (1988-1998, 2016-2021). Coach Cain also served as Newton JV volleyball coach (1986-87), Piqua High School varsity assistant (2000-2003), Lehman High School varsity assistant (2004-2015), and Covington High School varsity assistant (2022-2023).

Coach Cain enters the Hall of Fame with a varsity record of 225 wins and 148 losses and a career record of 607 wins and 297 losses over a 38 year career.

Lonnie was born in Troy, OH to parents Janet and Teba Cain (both deceased).

He graduated from Covington High School and Wright State University. His immediate family includes his daughter Ellie (Todd) French, Sister Bonnie (Steve) Seitz, Brother Dan (Mauriena) Cain, Sister Stacie (Greg) Carder, and Brother Marc (Aimee) Cain and Martha Noble

He was inducted into the Covington High School Hall of Fame in 2005 and his 1995 team was inducted in 2015. He coached in the District 9 All Star Game 6 times (1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1994 and 1995) and was selected District 9 Coach of the Year in 1989. He was awarded the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association Coach’s Achievment Award in 1994.

His teams have won 5 League Championships (1991,1993,1994, 2002, 2013), 17 District Championships (1989, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015), 7 Regional Runner-up Titles (1989, 1995, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2012), 2 Regional Championships (2005, 2010) and 2 State Championships (2005, 2010)

He has been very active in local and state levels of Coaches Associations. He has served as District 9 Trustee (1990-1996 & 2008-2023) and served the OHSVCA as Clinic Vendor Coordinator (1991-1996 and 2008-2012) and worked at the Elite Skills Camp (2018- 2022) as well as serving on multiple committees.

Lonnie has dedicated his entire adult life to the sport of volleyball. He has coached JO for over 20 years and also officiated for 10 years.