Lehman Catholic’s regional Science Olympiad team wins medals in 10 events

A group shot of members of Lehman Catholic’s 2023-24 Science Olympiad team which participated at the regional competition on Saturday, March 16. Emma Largent and Elizabeth Hughes, members of Lehman Catholic’s 2023-24 Science Olympiad team, takes third place for Write it. Do it. in the Science Olympiad regional competition on Saturday, March 16.

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic 2023-24 Science Olympiad team competed in the Science Olympiad Regional on Saturday, March 16.

Lehman’s team, consisting of 15 students, competed in 23 events and placed in 10 of those events. The team placed seventh out of twelve teams and narrowly missed qualifying for the state competition by only 18 points.

The following Lehman Catholic students placed in the top six, earning a medal at the Science Olympiad Regional:

• Elizabeth Hughes and Emma Largent — write it, do it, third place;

• Jack Earhart and Ryan Meyer — fermi questions, fourth place;

• Alex Goubeaux and Ryan Meyer — microbe mission, fourth place;

• Valerie Rindler and Emma Largent — optics, fourth place;

• Jack Earhart and Alex Goubeaux — detector building, fifth place;

• Mara O’Leary and Emilee VanSkiver — anatomy and physiology, sixth place;

• Emilee VanSkiver and Jack Meyer — chemistry lab, sixth place;

• Adam Flood and Anna Minneci — robot tour, sixth place;

• Jack Earhart and Adam Flood — scrambler, sixth place;

• Adam Flood and O’Keefe Cooper — wind power, sixth place.

Other members of the team: Isabel Flores, Calvin Linson, and Connor Stephenson.

Sister Ginny Scherer coordinates the Lehman Catholic Science Olympiad program. Olympiad coaches who graciously volunteer their time are Tracy Hall, Tom Frantz, Jim Hemm, Tom Largent, Michael Largent, Scott Streng, and Kim Wenning.

Along with the Lehman Catholic science department, grants from the Steve Wenning Memorial and Sister Elise helped to fund this year’s Science Olympiad program.

Lehman Catholic High School is the only state-chartered, Roman-Catholic comprehensive institution that provides secondary education for the students of Auglaize, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties in West Central Ohio. The school is dual accredited by the North Central Association Commission on accreditation and school improvement and the Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association.