Float Troy accepting reservations for 2023

TROY — Float Troy is now accepting registrations for the 2023 season, and as usual reservations for the one-of-a-kind camping experience are already filling up quickly.

“We have three dates that are sold out already,” Assistant Director of Recreation Carrie Slater said. “It has been very well received.”

“The weekends tend to fill up first,” she said, “then the weekdays are usually filled.”

Located at Treasure Island Park, Float Troy offers a total of nine floating tents that are available for overnight rental on designated nights throughout the summer. Tent rental includes the use of a kayak that campers can use to get back and forth from the shore.

Four people can stay in each tent, and restrooms are available 24-hours a day for campers at Treasure Island Park. More information can be found online at www.float-troy.com.

“We typically recommend two adults and two children,” Slater said. “Four adults do fit in there, but it’s kind of a tight squeeze.”

The recreation department started renting the floating tents in the summer of 2020. A truly one-of-a-kind attraction, Float Troy draws visitors from across the country.

“I believe we are the only public floating tent experience in the United States,” Slater said. “We’ve had many people coming from Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana.”

“The Float Troy program definitely attracts many families from outside of the area,” she said. “Not only are they staying in the Float Troy tents, they are also exploring our city, and utilizing the bike path and visiting our downtown merchants.”