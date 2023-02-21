MC Commissioners OK grant submission

TROY – The Emergency Management Agency of Miami County was approved to submit the 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant agreement to the state of Ohio in the amount of $84,190.

The Miami County Commissioners approved the grant submission at the Tuesday, Feb. 21, meeting.

The grant agreement requires a 100% local match. According to Joel Smith, executive director of the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, the grant is $1,000 less than the previous years, but the grants saw an increase during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other business, the commissioners authorized the purchase of seating for Miami County Juvenile Court, which includes 30 gallery seating and nine upholstered chairs for a total cost of $51,242.32.

Finally on Tuesday, the commissioners approved the usage of American Rescue Plan Acts (ARPA) funds to reimburse the Miami County Public Health Department for costs associated with renovations of the vital stats area. The reimbursement shall not exceed $70,000.