Curry scores 47 points in Edison State men’s win over Community Christian; Lady Chargers cruise past Defiance JVs

PIQUA — The Edison State Community College basketball teams will close the regular season Saturday, hosting Lakeland.

The Chargers are coming off wins Saturday.

MEN

The Edison State men, 13-15, got a career game from Devonte Curry in a 101-94 win over Community Christian (Michigan).

The Chargers had jumped out to a 60-41 halftime lead and stayed in front in the second half.

Curry poured in 47 points to go with six rebounds and three steals.

He was 17 of 30 from the floor, including seven of 12 on 3-pointers and made six of eight free throws.

Jesse Dixon had 20 points and six rebounds and Caleb Iheukwu had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Mouhammed Sidibee had six points and seven rebounds, Elias Richardson had 10 points and five rebounds and Brendan Crump added three assists.

Edison was 38 of 84 from the floor for 45 percent, including 11 of 26 on 3-pointers for 42 percent. The Chargers made 14 of 18 free throws for 78 percent, had 49 rebounds and just 11 turnovers.

WOMEN

The Edison State women pulled away in the second half to improve to 17-9 on the season with a 70-40 win over Defiance College JVs.

The Chargers led 10-6 after one quarter and 26-24 at halftime, before opening a 47-31 lead after three quarters.

Ella Hoehne had 16 points and seven rebounds and Matea Bartel had 14 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Rori Hunley had nine points and seven rebounds and Makenzee Maschino had eight points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Dana Evans scored nine points and Taj Pewett had six points and nine rebounds.

Paxton Hunley had five assists and Raegan Beverly had three assists.

Edison State was 31 of 82 from the floor for 38 percent, including two of 16 on 3-pointers for 13 percent.

The Chargers made six of eight free throws for 75 percent.

Defiance was 14 of 68 from the floor for 21 percent, including five of 32 from long range for 16 percent. The Yellow Jackets made seven of 13 free throws for 54 percent.

Edison won the battle of the boards 48-43 and had 10 turnovers to Defiance’s 25.