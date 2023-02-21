Miami East girls fall to Versailles in D-III district semifinal

COVINGTON — A bad second quarter doomed the Miami East girls basketball team Monday night at Covington High School in a D-III district semifinal.

The Vikings closed the season at 19-6 with a 47-30 loss to Versailles.

East trailed just 12-10 after one quarter, but fell behind 23-12 at halftime after being outscored 11-2 in the second quarter.

Versailles led 32-19 after three quarters and increased the margin in the fourth quarters.

Jacqueline Kadel led East with seven points.

Logan Phillips scored six points and Maryn Gross added five points.