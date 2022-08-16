Flower show winners

TROY — Judging for the horticulture specimens at the Miami County Fair Flower Show took place Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs accredited judge, Michele Bishop, judged a wide variety of horticulture specimens including roses, perennial and annual flowers, herbs, foliage, and houseplants. Highlights of the judging include the Best in Show award being given to a sweet pea specimen submitted by Penny Adams and the Green Thumb award being awarded to a lime light hydrangea bloom entered by Nicole Bevington. The junior Best in Show horticulture was given to Alexander Garvic, age 9, for his sunflower.

2022 Miami County Fair Flower Show Results

Horticulture Show

Aug. 13, 2022

Division A: Horticulture Exhibits, Adult

Section 1. Roses

Class 1 Hybrid Tea

First: Barry Van Kirk

Class 6 Knockout Roses

First: Sandy Fisher

Second: Nicole Bevington

Class 7 Miniature

First: Anita Brown

Section 2 Annuals

Class 11 Zinnia Medium flowered

First: Jennifer Garvic

Second: Susan Smith

Class 12 Zinnia Small-flowered, three blooms

First: Gloria Parker

Second: Jennifer Garvic

Third: Susan Smith

Class 14 Marigold small to mid-sized spray

First: Marian Moeckel

Second: Marian Moeckel

Class 15a Sunflower

First: Barry Van Kirk

Second: Pam Hornberger

Third: Pam Hornberger

Class 15b Sunflower

First: Pam Hornberger

Second: Pam Hornberger

Third: Jennifer Garvic

Section 3 Perennials

Class 16 Gladiolus White, Near White, Yellow, Orange

First: Jennifer Garvic

Class 17 Gladiolus Pink, Red, Lavender, Purple

First: Susan Smith

Class 21 Daylily

First: Jennifer Garvic

Second: Barry Van Kirk

Class 22 Lycoris

First: Susan Smith

Second: Anita Brown

Class 24 Hibiscus

Second: Nicole Bevington

Class 25 Rudbeckia Single Bloom

First: Susan Smith

Class 26 Rudbeckia Spray

First: Marian Moeckel

Second: Jenifer Garvic

Class 27 Echinacea

First: Penny Adams

Second: Gloria Parker

Third: Nicole Bevington

Class 28 Dahlia Large to Medium

First: Jennifer Garvic

Second: Pam Hornberger

Class 29 Dahlia Medium to Small

First: Pam Hornberger

Class 31 Hydrangea Round form

First: Gloria Parker

Class 33 Hydrangea Paniculata

First: Nicole Bevington

Second: Gloria Parker

Third: Jennifer Garvic

Class 34a Other Flowering Shrub

First: Nicole Bevington

Second: Susan Smith

Third: Barry Van Kirk

Class 34b Other Flowering Shrub

First: Sandy Fisher

Second: Susan Smith

Third: Penny Adams

Class 34c Other Flowering Shrub

First: Gloria Parker

Second: Sandy Fisher

Third: Susan Crowe

Section 4 Horticultural Specimens not included in other Sections

Class 36 Round Form

First: Penny Adams

Second: Barry Van Kirk

Third: Sandy Fisher

Class 37a Spike Form

First: Jennifer Garvic

Second: Barry Van Kirk

Third: Susan Smith

Class 37b Spike Form

First: Nicole Bevington

Second: Marian Moeckel

Third: Marian Moeckel

Class 37c Spike Form

First: Gloria Parker

Second: Anita Brown

Third: Gloria Parker

Class 37d Spike Form

First: Sandy Fisher

Second: Barry Van Kirk

Third: Barry Van Kirk

Class 38a Spray Form

First: Gloria Parker

Second: Susan Smith

Third: Sandy Fisher

Class 38a Spray form

First: Penny Adams

Second: Sandy Fisher

Class 39 Basil

First: Anita Brown

Second: Susan Smith

Third: Anita Brown

Class 42 Lavender

First: Penny Adams

Second: Sandy Fisher

Third: Sandy Fisher

Class 45 Mint

First: Barry Van Kirk

Second: Barry Van Kirk

Third: Sandy Fisher

Class 46 Oregano

First: Gloria Parker

Second: Barry Van Kirk

Class 47 Sage

First: Gloria Parker

Class 48 Thyme

First: Jennifer Garvic

Class 49 Any other Perennial

First: Karen Raggon

Second: Susan Crowe

Third: Gloria Parker

Class 50 Ornamental Grasses Small

First: Barry Van Kirk

Class 51 Ornamental Grasses Medium

First: Anita Brown

Second: Anita Brown

Third: Penny Adams

Class 52 Ornamental Grasses Large

First: Anita Brown

Second: Karen Raggon

Third: Susan Smith

Class 53 Hosta foliage miniature

First: Susan Smith

Second: Anita Brown

Third: Barry Van Kirk

Class 54 Hosta foliage Small

First: Anita Brown

Second: Anita Brown

Third: Sandy Fisher

Class 55 Hosta foliage medium

First: Anita Brown

Second: Anita Brown

Third: Anita Brown

Class 56 Hosta foliage large/giant

First: Anita Brown

Second: Anita Brown

Class 57 Coleus

First: Susan Crowe

Class 58 Caladium

First: Marian Moeckel

Second: Marian Moeckel

Third: Marian Moeckel

Class 59 Ferns

First: Penny Adams

Class 60 Elephant Ear, Colocasia, Alocasia

First: Susan Smith

Second: Anita Brown

Class 61 Other not listed (foliage)

First: Penny Adams

Second: Anita Brown

Third: Marian Moeckel

Section 5 Special Horticulture Classes

Class 62 Nontraditional container Succulent Garden

First: Barry Van Kirk

Class 63 Houseplant

First: Jennifer Garvic

Second: Susan Crowe

Division B: Horticulture Exhibits, Junior

Section 1 Annuals and Perennials

Class 65 Round Form

First: Alexander Garvic

Best of Show Winners

Queen of Show-Best Rose: Sandy Fisher

Miniature Queen of Show-Rose: Anita Brown

Princess of Show-Best Horticulture Specimen: Penny Adams

Green Thumb Award: Nicole Bevington

Junior Best of Show-Horticulture: Alexander Garvic