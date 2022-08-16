Flower show winners

TROY — Judging for the horticulture specimens at the Miami County Fair Flower Show took place Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs accredited judge, Michele Bishop, judged a wide variety of horticulture specimens including roses, perennial and annual flowers, herbs, foliage, and houseplants. Highlights of the judging include the Best in Show award being given to a sweet pea specimen submitted by Penny Adams and the Green Thumb award being awarded to a lime light hydrangea bloom entered by Nicole Bevington. The junior Best in Show horticulture was given to Alexander Garvic, age 9, for his sunflower.
2022 Miami County Fair Flower Show Results
Horticulture Show
Aug. 13, 2022
Division A: Horticulture Exhibits, Adult
Section 1. Roses
Class 1 Hybrid Tea
First: Barry Van Kirk
Class 6 Knockout Roses
First: Sandy Fisher
Second: Nicole Bevington
Class 7 Miniature
First: Anita Brown
Section 2 Annuals
Class 11 Zinnia Medium flowered
First: Jennifer Garvic
Second: Susan Smith
Class 12 Zinnia Small-flowered, three blooms
First: Gloria Parker
Second: Jennifer Garvic
Third: Susan Smith
Class 14 Marigold small to mid-sized spray
First: Marian Moeckel
Second: Marian Moeckel
Class 15a Sunflower
First: Barry Van Kirk
Second: Pam Hornberger
Third: Pam Hornberger
Class 15b Sunflower
First: Pam Hornberger
Second: Pam Hornberger
Third: Jennifer Garvic
Section 3 Perennials
Class 16 Gladiolus White, Near White, Yellow, Orange
First: Jennifer Garvic
Class 17 Gladiolus Pink, Red, Lavender, Purple
First: Susan Smith
Class 21 Daylily
First: Jennifer Garvic
Second: Barry Van Kirk
Class 22 Lycoris
First: Susan Smith
Second: Anita Brown
Class 24 Hibiscus
Second: Nicole Bevington
Class 25 Rudbeckia Single Bloom
First: Susan Smith
Class 26 Rudbeckia Spray
First: Marian Moeckel
Second: Jenifer Garvic
Class 27 Echinacea
First: Penny Adams
Second: Gloria Parker
Third: Nicole Bevington
Class 28 Dahlia Large to Medium
First: Jennifer Garvic
Second: Pam Hornberger
Class 29 Dahlia Medium to Small
First: Pam Hornberger
Class 31 Hydrangea Round form
First: Gloria Parker
Class 33 Hydrangea Paniculata
First: Nicole Bevington
Second: Gloria Parker
Third: Jennifer Garvic
Class 34a Other Flowering Shrub
First: Nicole Bevington
Second: Susan Smith
Third: Barry Van Kirk
Class 34b Other Flowering Shrub
First: Sandy Fisher
Second: Susan Smith
Third: Penny Adams
Class 34c Other Flowering Shrub
First: Gloria Parker
Second: Sandy Fisher
Third: Susan Crowe
Section 4 Horticultural Specimens not included in other Sections
Class 36 Round Form
First: Penny Adams
Second: Barry Van Kirk
Third: Sandy Fisher
Class 37a Spike Form
First: Jennifer Garvic
Second: Barry Van Kirk
Third: Susan Smith
Class 37b Spike Form
First: Nicole Bevington
Second: Marian Moeckel
Third: Marian Moeckel
Class 37c Spike Form
First: Gloria Parker
Second: Anita Brown
Third: Gloria Parker
Class 37d Spike Form
First: Sandy Fisher
Second: Barry Van Kirk
Third: Barry Van Kirk
Class 38a Spray Form
First: Gloria Parker
Second: Susan Smith
Third: Sandy Fisher
Class 38a Spray form
First: Penny Adams
Second: Sandy Fisher
Class 39 Basil
First: Anita Brown
Second: Susan Smith
Third: Anita Brown
Class 42 Lavender
First: Penny Adams
Second: Sandy Fisher
Third: Sandy Fisher
Class 45 Mint
First: Barry Van Kirk
Second: Barry Van Kirk
Third: Sandy Fisher
Class 46 Oregano
First: Gloria Parker
Second: Barry Van Kirk
Class 47 Sage
First: Gloria Parker
Class 48 Thyme
First: Jennifer Garvic
Class 49 Any other Perennial
First: Karen Raggon
Second: Susan Crowe
Third: Gloria Parker
Class 50 Ornamental Grasses Small
First: Barry Van Kirk
Class 51 Ornamental Grasses Medium
First: Anita Brown
Second: Anita Brown
Third: Penny Adams
Class 52 Ornamental Grasses Large
First: Anita Brown
Second: Karen Raggon
Third: Susan Smith
Class 53 Hosta foliage miniature
First: Susan Smith
Second: Anita Brown
Third: Barry Van Kirk
Class 54 Hosta foliage Small
First: Anita Brown
Second: Anita Brown
Third: Sandy Fisher
Class 55 Hosta foliage medium
First: Anita Brown
Second: Anita Brown
Third: Anita Brown
Class 56 Hosta foliage large/giant
First: Anita Brown
Second: Anita Brown
Class 57 Coleus
First: Susan Crowe
Class 58 Caladium
First: Marian Moeckel
Second: Marian Moeckel
Third: Marian Moeckel
Class 59 Ferns
First: Penny Adams
Class 60 Elephant Ear, Colocasia, Alocasia
First: Susan Smith
Second: Anita Brown
Class 61 Other not listed (foliage)
First: Penny Adams
Second: Anita Brown
Third: Marian Moeckel
Section 5 Special Horticulture Classes
Class 62 Nontraditional container Succulent Garden
First: Barry Van Kirk
Class 63 Houseplant
First: Jennifer Garvic
Second: Susan Crowe
Division B: Horticulture Exhibits, Junior
Section 1 Annuals and Perennials
Class 65 Round Form
First: Alexander Garvic
Best of Show Winners
Queen of Show-Best Rose: Sandy Fisher
Miniature Queen of Show-Rose: Anita Brown
Princess of Show-Best Horticulture Specimen: Penny Adams
Green Thumb Award: Nicole Bevington
Junior Best of Show-Horticulture: Alexander Garvic