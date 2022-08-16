God’s Table community meal to be held Aug. 20

PIQUA — This month’s God’s Table will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 325 W. Ash St. in Piqua. God’s Table is a free-of-charge community meal served on the third Saturday of every month.

The menu will include sloppy joe sandwiches, potato salad, fruit and a cookie. To allow the organization to serve as many as possible, the church is limiting meals to three per car or the number of people in the vehicle. Participants can come back through after everyone has been served for more meals while supplies last.