ME renovations almost complete

CASSTOWN- The Miami East Local School District is finishing up several large renovation projects, just in time for students first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“We are coming to the close of some construction projects on campus,” Superintendent Dr, Todd Rappold said. “The parking lots were completed several weeks ago; and the elementary classroom flooring projects were completed about two and a half weeks ago.”

“We’re very excited about removing some of the carpet out of the elementary classrooms, and the north end of the building looks like it did the day we moved in now,” he said. “Next summer, we’ll start working our way down the hallway.”

The district has also completed the pre-school playground and is finishing work on an addition to the junior high school and LED light replacement

“The junior high addition is probably two months ahead of schedule,” Rappold said. “We’re finishing up phase four of the LED replacement lights in the elementary, junior high and high school. That’s going very well.”

Rappold discussed the renovation projects during the regularly scheduled board of education meeting on Monday, Aug. 15. “A lot has occurred on campus,” he said. “We’ve got just a couple more items we’re trying to finish up before the kids arrive next week.”

In other business, board members also discussed the district’s use of the finalforms program. “This will be our second year of using finalforms,” Rappold said. “For our parents who utilized finalforms last year, it takes about 10 minutes to update their forms this year. No big packets at open house, no folders at open house that have to go home. It’s been great.”

Board members also approved the creation of a Credit Card Compliance review, in accordance with HB 312. “This came out of HB 312,” district treasurer Alex Hix said. “The state recommends that credit accounts are presented to the board at least once per year, so my plan is to have a semi-annual review and have them presented in the future in July and January.”

“It’s a listing of the credit accounts that we have,” Hix said. The district currently has eight Visa cards through Elan Financial Services, and a total of 12 cards issued by Gordon Food Service, Kroger, Sam’s Club and Staples.

Board members also approved a motion to set the mileage reimbursement for Special Education Transportation at 62.5 cents, and approved an ARP ESSER State Supplemental Spending Plan. “Dr. Rappold and I were able to work on this spending plan after receiving word that we were receiving an additional $223,000 from ESSER,” Hix said. “This is just a continuance of some of the funding that has come out of COVID. We’re able to put the funds to good use, continuing to meet the needs of students.”

Board members also approved the selection of Rappold as the district’s Anti-Harassment Compliant Officer for 2022-23, and approved the acceptance of two letters of resignation from assistant cook Jeanie Marlow and reading intervention teacher Brynne Snodgrass.

Board members went on to approve Klosterman’s Bakery, Nickles Bakery, DFA Dairy, Gordon Food Service, Aramark Services, Elliott Precision Coating, Grismer’s and VASU Communications as vendors for 2022-23. Board members also approved the district’s bus stop schedule and extended learning plan for 2022-23.

Board members also discussed the schedule for open houses and orientations. Elementary class lists will be posted Friday, Aug. 19. Junior High open house will be on Monday, Aug. 22, and junior high orientation will be on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Freshman orientations will be held on Sunday, August 21; elementary open house will be held on Monday, Aug. 22. Students’ first day of school will be Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“We’ll have a prayer walk Sunday evening,” Rappold said. “I invite everyone in the community out for the prayer walk; it’s always a very positive way to start the school year. We have pastors from across the Miami East school district who participate; we start at the board office, and walk over to the high school and the junior high and the elementary.”

“That’s at 7 p.m.,” he said. “It’s a very nice evening.”

Board members’ next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.