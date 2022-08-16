Drive for a cause event to benefit Special Olympics

TROY — The public is invited to participate in Chevrolet of Troy’s upcoming “Drive For A Cause” event.

For every test drive on Friday, Aug. 19, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 20, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Chevrolet of Troy will donate $25 to the Miami County Special Olympics. Funds raised during the event will go toward new uniforms, equipment and tournament registration fees for local Special Olympics athletes.

Power 107.1 WTJN will be at Chevrolet of Troy at 1375 S. Market St. on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. for a live remote broadcast. A few classic Chevy vehicles will be on-site for special rides, Kona Ice will be there with sweet treats, and several Special Olympics athletes will be present as well.

For more information about Chevrolet of Troy’s Drive For A Cause event, visit facebook.com/riversidedd or contact Melissa Nichols at 937-440-3002 or [email protected]