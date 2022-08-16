Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival

TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,

“I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market manager Beverly Fulton said. “We have a corn roaster, I think it holds 150 ears at a time. We dip it in butter, and it’s really good; that’s my favorite.”

“Some of the vendors are going to be making street corn,” she said. “Then in the market, we sell corn salsa and things that compliment it.”

Admission to the Sweet Corn Festival is free, and this year’s festival will feature live music, food trucks, craft vendors, hayrides, barnyard animals, an inflatable obstacle course and other activities.

“We have a really nice corn maze that we’re going to open up for the festival,” Fulton said. “It’s three acres; it’s really nice, and there’s lots of vendors coming in with food and crafts. We have Jumpy’s, which is an obstacle course this year so that will be fun, and then we have lots of animals; we have a baby longhorn cow, and lots and lots of baby goats and chickens.”

The festival will be held at Fulton Farms, 2393 State Route 202 in Troy, and will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. More information can be found online, at www.fultonfarms.com.

“We have our own sweet corn from our farm, it’s bi-color this year,” Fulton said. “We’ll be selling that in the farm market, but we’re also going to be roasting it in our corn roaster.”

In addition to corn, Fulton Farms also offers a wide variety of other locally-grown fruits and vegetables, including strawberries and pumpkins. “We’ve been in business for about 65 years,” Fulton said. “My father and my mother-in-law started the farm many years ago, and they started it with corn and melons and strawberries.”

Fulton Farms has been hosting the Sweet Corn Festival since 2015. It was originally started by local resident Matt Bayman. “2015 was our first year,” Fulton said. “He and his wife started it, and they did such a nice job with it; they came to us and asked us to start it, and they did it for a couple of years. “

“People wanted us to keep doing it,” she said. “It’s just fun; people want fun things to do with their families.”