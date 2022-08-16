Monday Prep Sports Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy girls tennis team lost to Centerville B 4-1 Monday.

In singles, Nina Short lost to Reese Davis 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (6); Josie Romick lost to Emily Murlithi 7-5, 6-4 and Elizabeth Niemi defeated Noelle Abend 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers lost to Peyton Moore and Sunny Sran 6-3, 6-3; and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull lost to Ruhani Patel and Arthee Thambi-Pillai 6-4, 6-4.

GOLF

Bethel 234,

National Trail 259

TIPP CITY — The Bethel girls golf team defeated National Trail Monday at Homestead Golf Course.

Kerigan Calhoun led Bethel with 56.

Other Bethel scores were Kaylee Brookhart 57, Aly Bird 59, Paige Kearns 62 and Abby Stratton 63.