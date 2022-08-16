Frosty Brown Fall Batting Leagues begin in September

TROY — The Frosty Brown Fall Battling League is now taking reservations for its league.

There are two leagues.

The original Frosty Brown Fall Batting League is for ages 13-18.

It will be from Sept. 6 to Oct. 13.

Pitching machines will be set at 82 miles per hour for fastballs and 70 miles per hour for curves.

All games will be played at Duke Park Legion Field.

Participants may request to play with neighbors, relatives or teammates.

There will be approximately 20 games with a postseason tournament.

The entry fee is #120.

There is also a Junior League for ages 10-12 years old with games on Saturdays from Sept. 10 to Oct. 15.

Games will be from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with two seven-inning games each Saturday.

Pitching machines will be set at 50 miles per hour for 54 feet and bases will be at 70 feet.

Participants may request to play with friends, relatives or neighbors and it will be a 12-game season.

For registration forms, contact Frosty Brown at (937) 474-9093 or (937) 339-4383 or email [email protected]