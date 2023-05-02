Fong wins Ohio School Public Relations Association awards

TROY — Troy City Schools Director of Communications David Fong won three awards at the Ohio School Public Relations Association’s annual conference and awards ceremony held on Thursday, April 27.

Fong received a Mark of Distinction in the Writing Category for a story he wrote about new Troy football coach Troy Everhart. He also won a Mark of Distinction Award in the Social Media Category for his daily operation of the district’s Facebook page. He received a Mark of Excellence Award in the Quality Profile/Annual Report Category for the 2023 Quality Profile the district released last fall.

“Obviously the students and staff have amazing stories to tell,” Fong said. “This district has a great story to tell. There are so many stories to tell, whether it be on our website, our social media platforms or traditional media. It makes my job pretty easy, honestly. Our families and the Troy community in general need and want to know what is going on in this district, and it is our goal to make all of that information as accessible as possible to them.”

Fong’s duties include internal and external communications, including the district’s website and social media platforms. He’s also in charge of working with providing local media with press releases and working with media members on stories and interviews.

“I am a proud product of the Troy City Schools,” Fong said. “This has been, currently is, and always will be my home. I am blessed every single day to have the opportunity to be a part of the greatest school district in the greatest city in the greatest state in the union.”