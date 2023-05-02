THS students to perform with Trans-Siberian Orchestra co-founder

TROY — Troy City Schools orchestra students from Van Cleve, Troy Junior High School and Troy High School are going to perform with Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder, and famous rock violinist, Mark Wood at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 in the Troy High School Auditorium.

This is a rock and roll string performance featuring electric string instruments. The students are going to rock out with Mark on tunes including “Strings Will Rock You,” “Crazy Train,” “Hoedown,” “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and more.

Tickets are on sale now at http://troyorch.booktix.com/

Reserved seating is $15 and General is $10.

Mark Wood is the co-founder of the Trans Siberian Orchestra, an Emmy winner, and he invented the first solid body electric violin.