Turning 100, in style

By Michael Ullery

[email protected]

TROY — The celebration on one’s 100th birthday is special and both residents and staff at Koester Pavilion did everything in their power to make sure that resident, Sara Bailey, had a party fit for a queen.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, Bailey celebrated her century party in the dining hall at Koester, surrounded by friends, staff and family members.

Staff members hung a large sign containing memories of life in 1923, the year Sara was born. Guests were asked to dress in clothing reminiscent of that worn during the various decades of Bailey’s life. There was, of course, cake and snacks for all.

Bailey is a native of Coldwater, Ohio where she grew up before eventually graduation from Ansonia High School during the height of World War II.

Following graduation, the teenager joined the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, the WAVES, where she served for the duration of the war. “That was an experience in itself,” said Bailey.

After the war, Bailey got married and had one child. Her husband, who was also in the military, was from San Francisco so she settled there for a few years to raise her child.