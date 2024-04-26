Fong wins six OHSPRA Awards

Fong

TROY — Troy City Schools Director of Communications David Fong recently won six awards at the Ohio School Public Relations Association’s annual awards banquet.

“The job of any communications director in a school district is to tell the story of the district; I am incredibly blessed to work with the students and staff at the Troy City Schools, all of whom have tremendous stories to tell,” Fong said in a Troy City Schools press release. “I am honored by these awards, but know deep down they truly belong to the students and staff who are a part of the greatest school district in the galaxy. They make my job easy and a true joy every day.”

Fong won four Mark of Distinction Awards: one for the district’s Facebook page, one for the quarterly e-newsletters the district publishes every year and two for photos he took during 2023. One of the pictures was of a little girl playing with water shooting out of a hose at Kyle Elementary School’s fun day at the end of a year, and one of a U.S. Navy veteran wiping away a tear during Concord Elementary School’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.

He also won two Mark of Excellence Awards: one for a picture he took of a Troy High School anatomy student using modeling clay to reconstruct the human body, and one for a story he wrote about a Hook Elementary School kindergarten student receiving an adaptable tricycle to fit her physical needs.

“There are not many people who are more passionate about the Troy City Schools than David,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said in the release. “That passion shows through in his work. Communication with our students, their families and our community is very important to us, and we are very fortunate to have someone who enjoys doing so as much as David.”