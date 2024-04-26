Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log
THURSDAY
-7:16 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the 2500 block of Experiment Farm Road in Concord Township.
-9:55 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at the Dollar General at 136 S. Miami Ave. in Bradford.
-8:14 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a crash at Troy Urbana Road and State Route 589 in Lost Creek Township.
TUESDAY
-3:41 p.m. crash. Deputies responded to a crash on North Hardin Road in Washington Township.
-12:23 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft at Chevrolet of Troy at 1375 S. Market St. in Concord Township.
Compiled by Eamon Baird.