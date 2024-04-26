Allread promoted to deputy sergeant

Allread

TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Randall Allread has been promoted to the position of patrol shift sergeant within the sheriff’s office.

“It is my privilege to announce that after competitive testing Deputy Randall Allread has been promoted to patrol shift sergeant where he will be second in charge of day watch shift,” said a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak. “Sergeant Allread began his career with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 2014. In 2015 he started his career as a deputy sheriff. Sgt. Allread also previously served with the Fort Loramie Police Department. He remains a member of the Ohio Army National Guard and recently returned after a year deployment to Syria.

“Sergeant Allread has distinguished himself as a hard-working employee who has served with commitment and dedication. The promotion is well deserved and I am confidant Sergeant Allread will excel in his new duties,” said Duchak in the release.

The promotion is effective April 27, 2024.