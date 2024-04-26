Springcreek Township prohibits marijuana sales, cultivation

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — A resolution was adopted to prohibit the cultivation or sales of marijuana in Springcreek Township during the Springcreek Township Trustees’ meeting on Monday, April 22.

A brief, but contentious discussion arose during the meeting about the potential commercial marijuana sales/cultivation within the township, with trustees stating they wanted to prevent marijuana from being sold or cultivated in the township.

Sam Robinson, a township resident, addressed the trustees asking if they had brought the issue of marijuana before the township residents and felt residents should have a say. Robinson said it is “unfortunate” the trustees do not include township residents in decisions.

Trustee Mike Havener told Robinson, “We (trustees) don’t want it.”

Trustee Dennis Engel said, “Do you want a marijuana plant out in front of you?”

Engel added, “I’m out every night. I smell marijuana everywhere. Do you like the smell of a skunk?”

Robinson responded, “I’ll never smoke weed. It’s a matter of following the law. … I encourage you to get more in line with proper practices. I feel strongly having watched you (trustees) for four months, there’s room for improvement.”

The trustees unanimously adopted the resolution forbidding the cultivation or sales of marijuana in Springcreek Township.

In other business, the day of the regular Springcreek Township Trustees’ meeting was changed to the fourth Monday of the month going forward. In May, the meeting will also be held on a different day, on Tuesday, May 28, at 7 p.m., due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The trustees voted to change their meeting to one time a month on the fourth Monday of the month effective from May through October. They will continue to meet at 7 p.m.

Also Monday, the trustees tabled action on the Ridgeview Court curb project, as they are waiting on another bid.

Also tabled Monday, was discussion about annexation agreements with the city of Piqua involving the Baker property and Teeters Real Estate Investments. Lori Wirt, Springcreek Township fiscal officer, said she was still waiting on information.

The city of Piqua annexation tax settlement for the year 2023 was discussed and it was noted the city of Piqua has 30 days to pay the settlement.

Trustees discussed the Springcreek Township website, which is not yet operational. Wirt said they are waiting on governmental approval for the domain suffix. She noted it could take at least 30 days to receive that approval. The trustees tabled further discussion until the next meeting.

Also at the meeting, the trustees discussed the 5.5-mill levy for emergency services with Havener saying he would like to rescind the 5.5-mill levy and only have a 4-mill levy. A 4-mill levy would generate $309,000 per year and would be in addition to the $30,000 permanent levy already on the books, plus the 2.5-mill levy that will be placed on the ballot for renewal in November.

Tom Hill, chairman of the trustees, told those present he was concerned about the amount of the levy because “Fletcher’s going to want more.” Fletcher Fire Department provides mutual aid to the city of Piqua.

Hill added, “We haven’t had any negotiations with them (Fletcher).”

Naomi Robinson, (not related to Sam Robinson) addressed the trustees about the emergency services 5.5-mill levy, said, while she was relieved the levy amount may be reduced, “I don’t feel like I need to give you my nest egg so you can build yours.”

Hill said the trustees “Want to make sure we leave it (the township) better than what it was. …we’re sitting fine in the township. We want to make sure it stays that way.”

Havener said, “We want to use that extra money (generated by the levies) for roads.”

The trustees decided to table discussion about the 5.5-mill levy until their next meeting.

Piqua Fire Chief Lee Adams addressed trustees on calls for service in Springcreek Township. He noted they had 45 EMS calls from January to March and five fire calls. Their average response time was 8.61 minutes.

The trustees went into executive session at the end of their meeting with their legal counsel, Chris Englert, assistant prosecutor with the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, to discuss potential imminent or pending litigation.

The next meeting is Tuesday, May 28, at 7 p.m.

