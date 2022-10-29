Football Playoff Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua football team opened the Division II playoffs with a romp over Stebbins 51-6.

The Indians, 9-2, will play at 10-1 Edgewood at 7 p.m. Friday night in second round action.

Piqua opened a 21-0 lead in the opening quarter and Stebbins only score came on quarterback Adrian Norton’s 99-yard kickoff return.

Sam Schmiesing and Ky Warner each ran for two toucdowns in the game and Colten Beougher caught two touchdown passes from Brady Ouhl.

Dre’Sean Roberts added a 54-yard punt return for a score and Mickey Anderson accounted for the final two points with a safety.

Ouhl completed 12 of 17 passes for 177 yards.

Beougher led the receivers with two catches for 69 yards, while Warner led the rushing attack with 142 yards on 24 carries as Piqua rushed for 252 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Jackson Trombley was a perfect 7-for-7 on PAT kicks.

Schmiesing led the defense with seven tackles, while Anderson and Beougher both had six tackles.

Tippecanoe 42,

Hillsboro 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team cruised to a D-III first round win at Tipp City Park.

The Red Devils, 10-1, will host Trotwood-Madison Friday in second round action.

Quarterback Liam Poronsky completed 13 of 15 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Stanley Clyne had a huge night for the Red Devils, catching seven passes for 156 yards.

He had touchdown catches of 41, 36 and 57 yards.

Xavier Jones had a big night on the ground, rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.

Jones got the Red Devils off to a fast start with a 76-yard touchdown run.

He added scoring runs of 3 and 11 yards.

Jackson Kleather was perfect on six PAT attempts.

Josh Dietz led the defense with seven tackles, while Christian Hartman, Carson Robbins and Andrew Oen all had five tackles.

Milton-Union 49,

Greenon 0

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team improved to 11-0 with a first round win in the D-V playoffs.

The Bulldogs will host Preble Shawnee at 7 p.m. Friday night in second-round action.

Riverside 42,

Lehman 10

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic football team had its season end in the D-VII playoffs Friday night with a second loss to TRC rival Riverside.

The Cavaliers finish with a record of 4-7.