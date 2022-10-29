Troy football falls to Anderson in D-II playoffs

TROY — The Troy football team had a successful season under first-year coach Troy Everhart.

The Trojans continues their playoff tradition and won six of the final seven regular season games to finish 7-3 in the regular season.

But, Anderson’s high-powered offense and solid defense couldn’t be stopped Friday night at Troy Memorial Stadium in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.

The Raptors ended the Trojans season with a 44-7 win.

Anderson, 6-5, advances to host Little Miami in round two action after Little Miami knocked off unbeaten Xenia in double overtime.

Quarterback Griffin Scalf completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards in the game and it started on the Raptors opening drive.

After a Troy three-and-out, Anderson went 59 yards in eight plays, with Scalf finding running back Brodey Berg for a 25-yard touchdown and Landon Goethe’s PAT kick made it 7-0.

But, the Trojans were able to keep the Raptors off the board the rest of the opening quarter.

On Anderson’s second drive, Troy’s Caleb Akins made an interception in the end zone.

Nick Kawecki had a 26-yard run on Troy’s next possession before the drive stalled.

Anderson would then score on its final three possessions of the first half to go up 28-0 at the break.

Scalf ran eight yards for a touchdown and Goethe’s kick made it 14-0 with 8:56 remaining in the half.

On the next possession, Anderson took over on downs at the Troy 36-yard line.

Scalf hit Mike Smith for a 20-yard gain and Berg would run it in from two yards out with 4:47 remaining in the half.

Goethe’s kick made it 21-0.

Anderson then recovered an onside kick and went 44 yards in eight plays.

Scalf found Berg in the corner of the end zone for an 13-yard score on third and 12 and Goethe added the PAT kick with 1:07 remaining in the half.

Geothe would kick a 23-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half, Scalf would throw seven yards to Josh Planck for a score and 49 yards to Berg for another score to make it 44-0.

Troy put a drive together on its final drive of the season, going 75 yards on eight carries.

Jahari Ward started the drive with a 13-yard run, Kawecki had a 13-yard run on the drive, Ward added a 12-yard run and Kawecki capped an impressive career with a TD run from one yard out. Andrew Helman’s kick made the final 44-7.

Ward had 85 yards rushing on 17 carries for the game and Kawecki added 84 yards on 15 carries.

Berg led the Anderson receivers with seven catches for 157 yards and Smith had eight receptions for 61 yards.

Scalf led the rushing attack with 81 yards on 12 carries.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]