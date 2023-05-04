Former Milton-Union employee faces multiple rape charges

By Michael Ullery

[email protected]

WEST MILTON — A Union Township man is in the Miami County Jail facing at least five felony charges, including at least two first-degree felony counts of rape.

Jerry L. North, 59, was arrested by officers from the West Milton Police Department following an investigation that remains ongoing.

According to a press release issued by the West Milton Police Department, North was arrested following a complaint filed “a few days prior, alleging Mr. North had inappropriate interactions with a child under the age of 13 years while working as the school janitor for Milton-Union Schools. The incidents are alleged to have happened two or more years ago after school hours, on school property.”

A statement was released on Thursday, May4, by the Milton-Union School District stating: “It has come to the district’s attention that concerns are being raised on social media about district employee Jerry L. North. The district is aware of the criminal charges that were filed against Mr. North yesterday, May 3, 2023, in the Miami County Municipal Court and understands that allegations underlying such charges are generally distressing.

The district has been responsive and cooperative in the investigation conducted by the West Milton Police Department and will continue to comply with its obligations under the law. The district’s various legal obligations prevent it from addressing many of the questions it is receiving from the community.

Please be assured that the district is, and always has been, committed to the safety and best interests of its students. We take that responsibility very seriously. To that end, it has regularly completed criminal background checks of all its employees and thoroughly investigated allegations brought to its attention, taking action where the facts demonstrate it is necessary and appropriate.

The investigation is ongoing and the West Milton Police Division is asking anyone who may have information concerning Mr. North to please contact them through the Miami County 9-1-1 Center at 937-440-9911.”