Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Summit Avenue. Michelle F. Ellian, 39, of Piqua and Reva A. Zirkle, 55, of Piqua were charged with criminal trespass.

-3:12 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kroger on West Market Street.

-10:45 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Paul Revere Way.

-10:09 a.m.: driving under suspension. Edward J. Washington III, 43, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspension.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.