Friday Football Roundup

Troy’s Jahari Ward takes a handoff from Aiden Kirkpatrick at a scrimmage last week. Miami Valley Today File Photo Tippecanoe’s Cael Liette battles for yardage against Bellbrook Friday night. Tippecanoe’s Logan Butera throws a pass against Bellbrook Friday night at Bellbrook High School.

DAYTON — The Troy football team found the newly renovated Troy Stadium to its liking Friday night, cruising to a 53-6 win over Dunbar in non-conference action.

Troy will play at Greenville Friday night in its MVL opener.

The Trojans used a balanced attack with 278 yards rushing and 134 yards passing.

Jahari Ward had touchdown runs of 10, 2, 2 and 1 yards, added a two-point PAT and pounded out 183 yards on 23 carries.

Dakota Manson added 62 yards on 10 carries, including a 4-yard TD run.

Aidan Gorman had a 10-yard TD run on his only carry and Logan Ullery had an eight-yard TD run.

Aiden Kirkpatrick completed five of six passes for 134 yards, with Johnathan Dilbone catching three passes for 108 yards.

Cameron Stultz started the game’s scoring with a 35-yard field goal and was a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs.

Creighton Verceles had five tackles and 1.5 sacks for the defense and Antonio Gonzalez and Caleb Akins had one interception each.

Bellbrook 21,

Tippecanoe 7

BELLBROOK — In a matchup of two traditionally strong D-III programs, Tipp dropped its season opener on the road.

Tipp will play at Fairborrn Friday.

The Red Devils got a score when Cael Liette ran three yards for a touchdown and CJ Bailey booted the PAT.

Quarterbacks Peyton Schultz and Logan Butera combined to complete 12 of 20 passes for 60 yards.

Cael Liette led the rushing attack with 37 yards on nine carries.

Will Strong had five catches for 27 yards and Jackson Davis had two catches for 26 yards.

Andrew Oen led the defense with 12 tackles, including 10 solo.

Cael Liette had 12 tackles, Christian Hartman had nine and Lucas Merry added eight tackles.

Miami East 28,

Greenon

ENON — The Miami East football team rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to win on the road Friday night.

East will play at Carlisle Friday night.

Aaron Mills led the East offense with TD runs of of 4 and 1 yards and finished with 156 yards on 25 carries.

Quarterback KJ Gustin threw a 65-yard TD pass to Lincoln Littlejohn and ran five yards for a score.

Gustin had 48 yards rushing on eight carries and completed six of 13 passes for 89 yards.

Littlejohn had two catches for 76 yards and Caleb Staley kicked all four PATs.

Mills had two interceptions and 12 tackles to lead the defense.

Luke Bowsher had 11 tackles and forced a fumble and Chris Smith recovered a fumble.

In other games Lehman Catholic routed Lima Perry 76-6, Milton-Union defeated National Trail 27-7, Covington lost to Arcanum 27-6, Troy Christian lost to Tri-Village 41-6 and Bethel lost to Northeastern 55-7.

On Friday, Milton-Union will host Valley View, Lehman will play Southeastern at Sidney Memorial Stadium, Covington will host Ansonia, Troy Christian will host Catholic Central and Bethel will play at Kenton Ridge.