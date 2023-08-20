Troy BOE discusses GPS tracking for busses

By Matt Clevenger

[email protected]

TROY — The Troy City Schools will soon receive several upgrades to the district’s busses and transportation system, including the purchase of three additional busses and installation of GPS tracking systems in the district’s fleet.

The Troy City Schools Board of Education voted to authorize bidding for the three new busses during their regularly scheduled meeting held on Monday, Aug. 8.

Board members also voted to approve the district’s bus stop schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.

“There should be no change or very little change,” Troy High School Principal Dave Dilbone said. “We brought back one route that was in existence and we weren’t able to offer.”

Board members also discussed GPS tracking systems that are currently being installed in the district’s busses, at no cost to the district. The systems and installation are being funded through a state grant.

“We got almost $900,000 in safety grant funding from the state of Ohio,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Part of that was dedicated to the busses.”

“They’re not ready yet,” he said. “I think they’re still ordering and installing those on our busses currently.”

“The plan is to have that up as soon as possible,” Piper said. “It provides turn-by-turn directions for the driver, which could be very important, especially for a substitute bus driver. It will also give us live tracking of our busses; once we get it up and running, parents will be able to see where their child’s bus is.”

“That’s great,” board president Sue Borchers said. “I’d say that’s a valuable use of those funds.”

Board members went on to approve a resolution formally accepting $45.6 million in Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) Classroom Facilities Assistance Program federal funding towards the proposed construction of new school buildings.

“The OFCC has officially offered us funding,” district treasurer Jeff Price said. “It is in place.”

Board members also voted to accept $342.36 in donations for the month, and expressed thanks for all donations to the Troy City Schools. The district has received a total of $1,284.22 in donations so far this fiscal year.

“This time of year, we see a lot of things coming in for the start of school,” Piper said. “A lot of organizations in the community provide school supplies.”

“This room will be full of school supplies, that will get divvied-out to our school counselors to give to kids that need it,” he said. “It’s a season of giving usually, for the community, and we’re very thankful for that.”