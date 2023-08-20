WM hosts annual Rock the Hill concert

Members of the group Bedlam Family Reunion perform at West Milton Municipal Park during the Rock the Hill concert held on Saturday, Aug. 19. Local artists Ryan Peters and Lake Effect also performed during the event. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Local bands, food trucks and a free kids’ zone with bounce houses at West Milton Municipal Park during the annual Rock the Hill concert held on Saturday, Aug. 19. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today Scott Poteet, left, and Colleen Poteet, center, of Stillwater Tree Service sell kettle corn during the annual Rock the Hill concert held at West Milton Municipal Park on Saturday, Aug. 19. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today The Rock the Hill concert is organized by local non-profit group Project Revival, which also hosts Third Thursday events in downtown West Milton. More information can be found online at www.project-revival.org. Matt Clevenger | Miami Valley Today

Members of the group Bedlam Family Reunion perform at West Milton Municipal Park during the Rock the Hill concert held on Saturday, Aug. 19. Local artists Ryan Peters and Lake Effect also performed during the event.

Local bands, food trucks and a free kids’ zone with bounce houses at West Milton Municipal Park during the annual Rock the Hill concert held on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Scott Poteet, left, and Colleen Poteet, center, of Stillwater Tree Service sell kettle corn during the annual Rock the Hill concert held at West Milton Municipal Park on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Rock the Hill concert is organized by local non-profit group Project Revival, which also hosts Third Thursday events in downtown West Milton. More information can be found online at www.project-revival.org.