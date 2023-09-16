Friday Football Roundup

Milton-Union’s Charlie Lane runs with the ball as Troy Christian’s Elliot Priest attempts to make a tackle. Courtesy Photos Troy Christian quarterback Paul McDonald fights off a Milton-Union defender Friday night. Courtesy Photos

GREENVILLE — The Piqua football team broke into the win column with a 35-7 victory over Greenville Friday night.

Piqua, 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the MVL, will travel to Troy Friday night.

Milton-Union 29,

Troy Christian 6

TROY — The Milton-Union football team picked up another TRC win on the road Friday night.

Milton-Union, 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, will host Miami East Friday night.

Troy Christian, 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will host Riverside Friday night.

Lehman 31,

Miami East 7

CASSTOWN — The Lehman Catholic football team got a big road win Friday night.

Lehman, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will play at Bethel Friday night.

Miami East, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will play at Milton-Union Friday night.

Bethel 29,

Covington 6

BRANDT — The Bethel football got its first win of the season Friday night.

The Bees, 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will host Lehman Catholic Friday night.

Covington, 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the TRC, will host Northridge Friday night.

Bradford 40,

Sciotoville East

BRADFORD — The Bradford football team won an offensive shootout Friday night.

The Railroaders, 4-1, will travel to Dixie Friday night.