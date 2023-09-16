Friday Football Roundup

GREENVILLE — The Piqua football team broke into the win column with a 35-7 victory over Greenville Friday night.
Piqua, 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the MVL, will travel to Troy Friday night.
Milton-Union 29,
Troy Christian 6
TROY — The Milton-Union football team picked up another TRC win on the road Friday night.
Milton-Union, 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, will host Miami East Friday night.
Troy Christian, 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will host Riverside Friday night.
Lehman 31,
Miami East 7
CASSTOWN — The Lehman Catholic football team got a big road win Friday night.
Lehman, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will play at Bethel Friday night.
Miami East, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will play at Milton-Union Friday night.
Bethel 29,
Covington 6
BRANDT — The Bethel football got its first win of the season Friday night.
The Bees, 1-4 overall and 1-1 in the TRC, will host Lehman Catholic Friday night.
Covington, 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the TRC, will host Northridge Friday night.
Bradford 40,
Sciotoville East
BRADFORD — The Bradford football team won an offensive shootout Friday night.
The Railroaders, 4-1, will travel to Dixie Friday night.