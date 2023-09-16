MC Commissioners OK contract negotiations for Communication Center

By Eamon Baird

TROY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners met on Sept. 14 to authorize contract negotiations for the Shared Service and Consultation Feasibility Study for Miami County Fire and EMS services.

Requested by Jeff Busch, director of the communication center for Miami County, in partnership with Public Consulting Group in Austin, Texas, which was first introduced as resolution No. 23-07-868 during the commissioners’ meeting on July 27, 2023, when the proposal was deferred.

The commissioners also authorized distribution in the amount of $17,113.70, which accounts for 10% of the budget, of the Miami County Family and Children First Council’s Job and Family Services for the fiscal year 2024. The multi-system funding will be allocated before the quarterly close-out on Sept. 30.

The commissioners announced they will be attending the following upcoming events:

• A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the WACO 100-year Celebration and Fly-in at the WACO Air Museum and Learning Center at 1865 S. County Road 25A Troy on Friday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m. They will also attend various events throughout the celebration between Friday, Sept. 15, and Sunday, Sept. 17.

• A tour of the First Place Food Pantry at 1100 Wayne St., Suite 1450, in Troy, on Monday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m.