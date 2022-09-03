Friday Football Roundup

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe football team played at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field for the second straight week, only this time it was a home game.

The Red Devils picked up a 35-0 win over Vandalia-Butler to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0- in the MVL.

Tipp will travel to West Carrollton Friday night.

Liam Poronsky completed 11 of 17 passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

Lukas Walker caught TD passes for 29 and 8 yards, Evan Liette caught a 7-yard TD pass and Josh Dietz caught a 10-yard TD pass.

Cael Liette added a 4-yard TD run and Jackson Kleather kicked five PATs.

Walker led the receivers with four catches for 82 yards and Xavier Jones rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries.

Braden Burgbacher intercepted a pass and Christian Hartman recovered a fumble.

Cael Liette had 10 tackles, with three for loss and Dietz had seven tackles, with three for loss.

Northwestern 34,

Miami East 20

SPRINGFIELD — The Miami East football team dropped to 0-3 on the season.

The Vikings will host Northridge in the TRC opener Friday night.

Brock Ritchea completed 11 of 28 passes for 148 yards.

Vincent Crane had three receptions for 45 yards and Michael Hohenstein had three catches for 43 yards.

Dylan Williams rushed for three touchdowns and Connor Dalton led the rushing attack with 17 carries for 70 yards.

Caleb Staley was 2-for-3 on PAT kicks.

Hohenstein recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass and Kamden Wolfe also had an interception.

Ritchea had 13 tackles and Dalton added seven.

Covington 24,

Bradford 6

BRADFORD — The Covington football team picked up its first win of the season.

Covington, 1-2, plays at Troy Christian Friday night to open TRC play.

DeAnthony Bennett had TD runs of 17 and 1 yards and returned a fumble 85 yards for a touchdown.

Garrett Leistner returned an interception 35 yards for a score.

The Bradford touchdown came on a 19-yard pass from Colton Gamill to Ben Kitts.

Brookville 44,

Bethel 13

TIPP CITY — The Bethel football team dropped to 0-3 after staying close for a half.

The Bees will host Riverside in the TRC opener Friday night.

Jace Houck kicked field goals of 21 and 32 yards for Bethel, as well as making one PAT.

The Bethel touchdown came on a nine yard pass from Cooper Mears to Lucas Truman.

Madison 27

Troy Christian 7

TROY — The Troy Christian football team dropped to 0-3 with a home loss.

The Eagles will host Covington Friday night in a TRC opener.

Goshen 26,

Lehman 7

WAYNESFIELD — The Lehman Catholic football team dropped to 1-2 on the season.

The Cavaliers will open TRC play Friday night, traveling to Milton-Union.