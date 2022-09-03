Saturday Boys Cross Country Roundup

BOWLING GREEN — The Troy boys cross country team finished seventh at the Mel Brodt Invitational Saturday.

Troy’s top seven included Luke Plaisier, 29, 17:44.6; Gavin Hutchinson, 43, 18:04.4; Kyle McCord, 47, 18:09.0; Noah Zink, 54, 18:22.6; Gavin Romberger, 61, 18:29.6; Ryan McChesney, 87, 18:57 and Chet Snyder, 101, 19:12.0.

Treaty City

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe boys cross country team was second at the Treaty City Invitational, while Piqua was fifth.

Tipp’s top seven included Kalib Tolle, 17:12.5; Dimitri Hartman, 13, 18:08.0; Elliot Murray, 32, 18:50.9; Connor DeMange, 42, 19:08.8; Camden Davis, 55, 19:37.5; Nathan Kollmeyer, 64, 19:51.5 and Adam Doviak, 78, 20:09.8.

Piqua’s top seven included Noah Burgh, 7, 17:19.0; Braden Holtvogt, 20, 18:25.7; Brycen Angle, 28, 18:42.3; Ty Pettus, 57, 19:36.1; Jackson Lyman, 80, 20:16.7; AJ Burroughs, 20:26.0 and Tommy Grise, 128, 21:20.9.

Bucc Invitational

COVINGTON — The Covington boys finished second at the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational.

Milton-Union was third, Bethel was fourth, Miami East was sixth, Newton was 10th and Bradford was 11th.

Covington’s Asher Long won the race in 16:29.3.

The rest of the Buccs’ top seven included Tanner Palsgrove, 15, 18:47.9; Calub Hembree, 20, 18:58.1; Caleb Ryman, 21, 18:58.8; Preston King, 33, 19:28.1; Beck Wilson, 46, 19:49.7 and Chris Deaton, 51, 20:06.0.

Milton-Union’s top seven included Ty Furlong, 3, 17:56.3; John Ritchey, 11, 18:43.2; Jacob Grube, 17, 18:53.2; Chase Parsons, 28, 19:24.0; Liam Hartley, 44, 19:41.0; Andrew Oaks, 48, 19:52.0 and Tyler Shoemaker, 54, 20:20.9.

Bethel’s top seven included Kade Schweikhardt, 10, 18:36.2; Austin Hawkins, 13, 18:46.5; Bryce Schweikhardt, 24, 19:07.4; Patrick Firstenbeger, 39, 19:31.7; John Daugherty, 53, 20:18.0; Landon Endsley, 66, 21:13.4 and Bronson Mayfield, 84, 22:22.7.

Miami East’s top seven included Andrew Crane, 5, 18:07.4; Clark Bennett, 30, 19:27.1; Gabe Cole, 37, 19:31.4; Josh Amheiser, 57, 20:29.4; Coleton Moore, 70, 21:28.4; Carter Leiss, 97, 24:05.4 and Preston Duff, 100, 24:13.3.

Newton runners included Seth Coker, 12, 18:46.1; Jaden Deaton, 45, 19:44.5; Liam Woods, 49, 19:55.2; Dylan Bauer, 69, 21:21.8; Trevor Jess, 89, 22:53.9 and Joe Woodward-Roeth, 102, 24:36.8.

Bradford runners included Owen Canan, 4, 18:06.3; Hayden Nicodemus, 63, 20:51.7; Owen Beachler, 79, 21:57.2; Dalton Reck, 105, 25:20.5; Stephen Stewart, 109, 26:30.1 and Ethan Brogan, 113, 28:09.9.