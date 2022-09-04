Saturday Girls Cross Country Roundup

BOWLING GREEN — The Troy girls cross country team finished sixth at the Mel Brodt Invitational Saturday.

The Lady Trojans’ top seven included Millie Peltier, 26, 21:10.6; Ashley Kyle, 4o, 21:46.5; Lily Zimmerman, 55, 20:26.8; Isabel Westerheide, 64, 22:43.5; Brooke Davis, 66, 22:44.2; Allison Unger, 68, 22:44.3 and Fiona Battle, 85, 23:17.1.

Treaty City

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe girls finished sixth at the Treaty City Invitational and Piqua was 16th.

Tippecanoe’s top seven included Morgan Collins, 6, 20:52.8; Gracie Wead, 18, 22:02.8; Katelyn Benson, 48, 23:10.7; Katie Landis, 50, 23:14.9; Madeline Ranly, 54, 23:21.3; Lauren Anderson, 58, 23:30.7 and Audrey Kinninger, 100, 25:03.7.

Piqua’s top seven included Ashlyn Gearhardt, 66, 23:49.8; Lienne Casey, 75, 24:05.4; Isabella Murray, 81, 24:20.7; Lucy Weiss, 111, 25:17.1; Addison Ford, 159, 27:33.1; Reagan Howard, 181, 28:28.8 and Emery Kuhlman, 183, 28:30.5.

Bucc Invitational

COVINGTON — The Covington girls cross country team finished second at the Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational Saturday.

Milton-Union finished third, Miami East was fifth and Bethel was eighth.

Elyza Long won the race for Covington in 20:29.1.

The rest of the Buccs’ top seven included Johanna Welborn, 5, 21:37.9; Kassidy Turner, 13, 23:13.1; Delaney Murphy, 16, 23:57.4; Eve Welborn, 17, 24:03.7; Ella White, 35, 25:53.6 and Bella Welch, 42, 26:41.8.

Milton-Union runners included Savanna Smith, 8, 22:08.2; Kami Schatz, 10, 22:39.9; Ty Parsons, 21, 24:25.1; Jessa Lightner, 26, 24:52.3 and Alaina Manning, 28, 25:07.5.

Miami East’s top seven included Maryn Gross, 6, 21:42.3; Addy Fine, 18, 24:03.9; Kendal Staley, 20, 24:20.3; Rhylee Eichhorn, 30, 25:23.8; Kira Cole, 32, 25:35.2; Lana McAdams, 44, 26:55.0 and Sarah Weaver, 51, 27:22.4.

Bethel runners included Eva Fry, 33, 25:35.5; Carmyn Nida, 37, 26:02.5; Kelsie Dallas, 49, 27:13.7; Aleiah Fry, 70, 26:00.5 and Jewell Tyler, 73, 37:20.7.

Bradford runners included Megan Wood, 31, 25:33.0; Emma Lavey, 53, 27:49.9; Daphne Lavey, 69, 35:39.4 and Kristen Skinner, 74, 37:40.9.

Running for Newton was Gentri Deaton, 61, 30:41.2.