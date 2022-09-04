Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

NEW CARLISLE — The Troy boys soccer team improved to 4-1-0 with a 6-0 win over Tecumseh Saturday.

Bradyn Dillow had three goals and one assist and Mitchell Davis had two goals and one assist.

Kevin Hipolito had one goal and Bobby Gayhart had one assist.

Samuel Westfall and Lucas Hicknell had five saves each in goal.

Troy Christian 0

Worthington Christian 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team played to a tie Saturday.

Troy Christian goalie Tanner Conklin had nine saves.

Milton-Union 5,

Bellefontaine 3

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union boys soccer team improved to 2-2-0.

Mason Grudich had four goals and Carson Brown had one goal and two assists.

Logan Keys and Braden Schauer had one assist each and Nate Barker had eight saves in goal.

Miami East 2,

Dayton Christian 0

DAYTON — The Miami East boys soccer team picked up a road win in non-conference action Saturday.

Golf

Troy Christian 174,

Milton-Union 188

TIPP CITY — The Troy Christian boys golf team picked up a TRC win.

Tanner Conklin was medalist with 35 to lead the Eagles.

Other Troy Christian scorers were Zane Harris 39, Kyle Seber 49 and Goldie Miller 51.

Milton-Union scorers were Grady Vechazone 36, Colin Fogle 41, Maria Whalen 55 and Austin Hodkin 56.

GIRLS

Volleyball

Beavercreek 3,

Troy 1

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy volleyball team dropped to 5-2 with a 13-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21 loss.

Brynn Siler had 13 kills, eight digs and three blocks for Troy and Maddie Frey added nine kills and four blocks.

Kasey Sager had six kills and three blocks and Hannah Duff aded five kills and 12 digs.

Ellie Fogarty had five kills, 30 assists and eight digs, Brooklyn Jackson had 23 digs and Elle Freisthler had four blocks.

Troy Christian 3,

Bradford 0

TROY — The Troy Christian volleyball team won a home match 25-18, 25-21, 25-22.

Bethel 3,

L. Christian 0

XENIA — The The Bethel volleyball team improved to 4-2 with a 25-17, 25-10, 25-12 win over Legacy Christian Saaturday.

Karlee Plozay had 12 kills and seven digs and Karinne Stormer added eight kills and five digs.

Annabelle Adams had 17 assists, seven aces and five digs and Claire Bailey had five aces and seven digs.

Soccer

Troy 7,

Wayne 0

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy girls soccer team improved to 4-1 on the season.

Chloe Fecher had three goals and Leah Harnis and Paige Vitangeli had two goals each.

Peyton Vitangeli had two assists and Skylar Davis, Taiah Higbee, Trinity Hurd, Kendra Kovacs and Maddison Manson all had one assist.

Astryd Littlejohn and Abbie Fleenor each had three saves in goal.

Troy Christian 4,

Shawnee 3

TROY — The Troy Christian girls soccer team picked up its first win at home Saturday.

Christina Brubaker scored two goals, while Karis Miller and Megaan Swartz scored one goal each.

Riley Orange and Lauren Rutkowski had one assist each.

Mariemont 1,

Lehman 0

CINCINNATI — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team dropped to 3-2 overall with a 1-0 loss at Mariemont Saturday.

Tennis

Piqua 5,

Xenia 0

PIQUA — The Piqua girls tennis team picked up a win recently.

In singles, Diya Patel won 6-0, 6-1; Abby Smay won 6-3, 6-0 and Alexa Fogt won 6-4, 6-2.

In doubles, Sierra Leonard and Nataya Yaqub won 6-0, 6-1 and Allison Hicks and Ava Owen won 6-4, 7-5.